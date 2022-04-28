Trojan Footprint 22 tests interoperability, increases allied partnership

U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group conduct fast rope training out of a Hungarian H145M helicopter during Exercise Trojan Footprint 22 near Szolnok, Hungary, April 28, 2022. Trojan Footprint is the premier Special Operations Forces (SOF) exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with our NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hannah Hawkins)

