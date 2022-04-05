2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

The Week of the Warrior continues as competitors from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division finish the third day of events, May 3, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The third day saw the Soldiers complete an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys and complete a course that tested various warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Yongha Hwang)

