    2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 4]

    2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2022

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    The Week of the Warrior continues as competitors from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division finish the third day of events, May 3, 2022, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. The third day saw the Soldiers complete an air assault from Camp Casey to Camp Humphreys and complete a course that tested various warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army by Sgt. Yongha Hwang)

