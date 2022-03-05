The "Week of the Warrior" is in full swing, as competitors from the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division complete the challenges presented to them on the second day of the competition, May 3, 2022, on Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. The Soldiers participated in a combat run, confidence course, stress shoot, and a M4 familiarization qualification. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Jamieson Tallent)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.05.2022 02:08 Photo ID: 7175661 VIRIN: 220503-A-UN194-1078 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.46 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ID Hosts Week of the Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Jamieson Tallent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.