220504-N-WF272-1003 LANCASTER, Pa. (May 4, 2022) Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Hunter Timmons, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to students participating in the Sea, Air and Land Challenge held at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, May 4, 2022. The Sea Air and Land Challenge is an Office of Naval Research sponsored program, in which teams of high school students learn about the engineering process through the design and build of robotic systems. The systems are then used to compete in challenges relevant to the Department of Defense, which mimic missions encountered by the military, national security agencies and first responders. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

