Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sea, Air and Land Challenge [Image 1 of 5]

    Sea, Air and Land Challenge

    LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220504-N-WF272-1003 LANCASTER, Pa. (May 4, 2022) Electrician's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Hunter Timmons, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to students participating in the Sea, Air and Land Challenge held at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, May 4, 2022. The Sea Air and Land Challenge is an Office of Naval Research sponsored program, in which teams of high school students learn about the engineering process through the design and build of robotic systems. The systems are then used to compete in challenges relevant to the Department of Defense, which mimic missions encountered by the military, national security agencies and first responders. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7175403
    VIRIN: 220504-N-WF272-1003
    Resolution: 4001x2662
    Size: 932.11 KB
    Location: LANCASTER, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sea, Air and Land Challenge [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sea, Air and Land Challenge
    Sea, Air and Land Challenge
    Sea, Air and Land Challenge
    Sea, Air and Land Challenge
    Sea, Air and Land Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sea"
    robotics
    engineering
    STEM
    "U.S. Navy
    "Air and Land Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT