Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo

Senior Airman Aaron Spreitzer, Airman 1st Class Andrew Small, Airman 1st Class Lance Franks cyber operators of the special mission flight, 51st Combat Communications Squadron smile for a photo after facilitating a Air Force Junior ROTC from Perry High School immersion event during the 5th Combat Communications Group Expeditionary Communications Rodeo May 3, 2022 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.





Esprit de Corps and team cohesion is at a high as Airmen of 5th Combat Communications Group conclude the last few days of the exercise. The special missions flight team was responsible for setting up a forward deployed small communications package and communications fly away kit.

