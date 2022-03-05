Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo [Image 2 of 2]

    Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Senior Airman Aaron Spreitzer, Airman 1st Class Andrew Small, Airman 1st Class Lance Franks cyber operators of the special mission flight, 51st Combat Communications Squadron smile for a photo after facilitating a Air Force Junior ROTC from Perry High School immersion event during the 5th Combat Communications Group Expeditionary Communications Rodeo May 3, 2022 at Robins Air Force Base, Ga.


    Esprit de Corps and team cohesion is at a high as Airmen of 5th Combat Communications Group conclude the last few days of the exercise. The special missions flight team was responsible for setting up a forward deployed small communications package and communications fly away kit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7174032
    VIRIN: 220503-F-DH023-543
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo [Image 2 of 2], by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo
    Airmen cohesion soars during Expeditionary Communications Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    robins air force base
    5th combat communications group
    688th cyberspace wing
    agile combat employment
    expeditionary communications rodeo
    ​​51 cbcs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT