Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2019

    Photo by Pamela Kulokas 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Under a blue sky, construction is underway on the southeast corner of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Main Exchange renovation and expansion project May 22, 2019.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2019
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 12:47
    Photo ID: 7174022
    VIRIN: 190522-D-OX159-506
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by Pamela Kulokas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020
    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020
    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020
    JBLM Main Exchange to become ‘major league mall’ in 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBLM Main Exchange to become 'major league mall' in 2020

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    JBLM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT