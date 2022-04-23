The Great Texas Air Show 2022

U.S. Air Force aircrafts with the 12th Flying Training Wing fly in formation during The Great Texas Airshow, Apr. 23, 2022, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The formation consisted of two T-1A Jayhawks; two T-38C Talons; and two T-6 Texan II. The Great Texas Airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 23 thru 24 at JBSA-Randolph. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler McQuiston)

