Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 18:02 Photo ID: 7172409 VIRIN: 220503-D-VN697-279 Resolution: 4520x3144 Size: 3.09 MB Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tripler Labor and Delivery Nurse, May 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.