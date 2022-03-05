U.S. Army, Maj. Shyla Gochnauer, registered nurse, labor and delivery, Tripler Army Medical Center, checks a newborn's heartbeat at TAMC, May 3, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Hugh Fleming)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7172409
|VIRIN:
|220503-D-VN697-279
|Resolution:
|4520x3144
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tripler Labor and Delivery Nurse, May 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT