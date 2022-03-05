Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine HNLMS Dolfijn Arrives at Mayport [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine HNLMS Dolfijn Arrives at Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220503-N-GF955-1004
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 3, 2022) The Royal Netherlands navy Walrus-class diesel-electric attack submarine HNLMS Dolfijn (S808) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida for a routine port visit, May 3, 2022. Dolfijn is deployed to the Western Atlantic and has been conducting bilateral exercises with U.S. forces to enhance our relationship and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 15:58
    Photo ID: 7172227
    VIRIN: 220503-N-GF955-1004
    Resolution: 6152x4101
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine HNLMS Dolfijn Arrives at Mayport [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine HNLMS Dolfijn Arrives at Mayport

    NATO
    Dutch Navy
    sea and anchor
    Mayport
    Liberty Port
    Netherlands Navy

