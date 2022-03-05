Royal Netherlands Navy Submarine HNLMS Dolfijn Arrives at Mayport

220503-N-GF955-1004

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 3, 2022) The Royal Netherlands navy Walrus-class diesel-electric attack submarine HNLMS Dolfijn (S808) arrives at Naval Station Mayport, Florida for a routine port visit, May 3, 2022. Dolfijn is deployed to the Western Atlantic and has been conducting bilateral exercises with U.S. forces to enhance our relationship and capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau)

