A California Army National Guard Soldier from the 140th Chemical Company reconnaissance team surveys a subway exposed to a possible hazardous chemical during a Guardian Response 22 mock exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana. Guardian Response 22 trains and evaluates the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (CRE) in a realistic live, and constructive training environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Adam Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 15:56
|Photo ID:
|7172210
|VIRIN:
|220430-A-HR615-677
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, California Army National Guard chemical reconnaissance team in black and white [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Adam Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT