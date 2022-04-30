Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Army National Guard chemical reconnaissance team in black and white

    California Army National Guard chemical reconnaissance team in black and white

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Adam Henderson 

    209th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A California Army National Guard Soldier from the 140th Chemical Company reconnaissance team surveys a subway exposed to a possible hazardous chemical during a Guardian Response 22 mock exercise at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana. Guardian Response 22 trains and evaluates the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (CRE) in a realistic live, and constructive training environment. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Adam Henderson)

    USARC
    Public Affairs
    Army Reserve
    Guardian Response 22
    GR22

