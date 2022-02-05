Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina Air National Guard participates in Sentry Savannah 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    South Carolina Air National Guard participates in Sentry Savannah 2022

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jet from the 169th Fighter Wing, South Carolina Air National Guard, takes off from the Savannah-Hilton Head Int’l Airport,Georgia on May 2, 2022 on the first day of Sentry Savannah 2022, the Air National Guard’s premier 4th and 5th generation counter air exercise. This total force integrated exercise showcases the nation's combat aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 14:43
    Air National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    SCANG
    Air Dominance Center
    SentrySav22

