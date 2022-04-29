Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune honors the Navy Civilian Corps Birthday

On April 29, 2022 a ceremonial cake-cutting was held on the Quarterdeck to honor the service of our civilian corps. The cake was cut by our most senior and junior civilian employees for length of service. Ms. Suzanne Crider is 40-year civilian employee from our Patient Administration Office, and Mr. Jesse McGaha from our Materials Management Department onboarded just a few days prior to the birthday.

