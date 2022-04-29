Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune honors the Navy Civilian Corps Birthday

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune honors the Navy Civilian Corps Birthday

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On April 29, 2022 a ceremonial cake-cutting was held on the Quarterdeck to honor the service of our civilian corps. The cake was cut by our most senior and junior civilian employees for length of service. Ms. Suzanne Crider is 40-year civilian employee from our Patient Administration Office, and Mr. Jesse McGaha from our Materials Management Department onboarded just a few days prior to the birthday.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Navy Civilian
    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL

