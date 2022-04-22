3-6 Calvary Squadron, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a spur ride on April 21 & 22 at Fort Bliss, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7171732
|VIRIN:
|220422-A-XJ882-326
|Resolution:
|1680x1120
|Size:
|436.34 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-6 CAV Spur Ride 2022, by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
