Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior [Image 8 of 16]

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Luther Talks 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Fifteen Minnesota National Guard and two Croatian Soldiers are competing in Minnesota’s Best Warrior Competition April 7-10, 2022, at Camp Ripley. The annual competition tests the military skills, physical strength and endurance of the top Soldiers and noncommissioned officers nominated by units across the state. Croatia and Minnesota have worked together for 25 years as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Minnesota’s winners will move on to compete against the best Soldiers and noncommissioned officers from states across the region at Camp Ripley in May. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Luther C. Talks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7171447
    VIRIN: 220407-Z-YI679-1010
    Resolution: 6817x4726
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior [Image 16 of 16], by SGT Luther Talks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior
    Minnesota National Guard Soldiers Compete for the 2022 Best Warrior

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Croatia
    Best Warrior
    State Partnership Program
    National Guard
    BWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT