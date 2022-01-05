Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sampson Change of Command

    USS Sampson Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (MAY 1, 2022) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Adam Soukup salutes side boys during the Change of Command ceremony for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    USS Sampson
    Navy
    Busan
    Destroyer
    Change of Command

