First Class Cadet Manuel Gutierrez Rodriguez, an international cadet at the United States Coast Guard Academy, participates in an interview on campus in New London, Conn., March 21, 2022. Rodriguez will be returning to his home nation of Mexico after commissioning with the Class of 2022, which has the highest number of international students in history. (U.S. Coast Guard photograph by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2022 Date Posted: 05.02.2022 11:37 Photo ID: 7169894 VIRIN: 220321-G-KU031-1005 Resolution: 6026x4459 Size: 6.48 MB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Cadets recall their experience at the Academy [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Matthew Thieme, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.