    AZ DEMA Professional Development 2022 [Image 3 of 17]

    AZ DEMA Professional Development 2022

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kadon Shelley 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona Air National Guard Airmen sing the national anthem during the 2022 Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Professional Development conference April 30, 2022 at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, Ariz. The AZDEMA PD event is an annual event where state employees, Soldiers, and Airmen come to listen to speakers on a wide range of subjects to foster critical thought, learning, and inspiration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZ DEMA Professional Development 2022 [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Kadon Shelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Professional Development
    2022
    CASY
    Inspiring Service
    Foundations of Service

