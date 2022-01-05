Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Port Dawg memorial run [Image 5 of 5]

    Port Dawg memorial run

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 139th Air Terminal Function, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a mile and a half memorial run to honor aerial “port dawg” lives lost over the past year at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2022. The Port Dawg memorial run began in 2013 as a memorial run for Tech. Sgt. Curtis Eccelston who was killed while stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in 2011. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 16:57
    Photo ID: 7169151
    VIRIN: 220501-Z-FP794-1055
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 818.85 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Port Dawg memorial run [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Port Dawg memorial run
    Port Dawg memorial run
    Port Dawg memorial run
    Port Dawg memorial run
    Port Dawg memorial run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT