Airmen of the 139th Air Terminal Function, Missouri Air National Guard, complete a mile and a half memorial run to honor aerial “port dawg” lives lost over the past year at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, May 1, 2022. The Port Dawg memorial run began in 2013 as a memorial run for Tech. Sgt. Curtis Eccelston who was killed while stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in 2011. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

