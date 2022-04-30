Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airman retires after 21 years of service [Image 3 of 10]

    Airman retires after 21 years of service

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Newly retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melanie Englert, 139th Mission Support Group deputy commander, presents her father with a gift during her retirement ceremony at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, April 30, 2022. Englert retired with 21 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Janae Masoner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 15:10
    Photo ID: 7169083
    VIRIN: 220430-Z-FP794-1367
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 660.9 KB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman retires after 21 years of service [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Janae Masoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service
    Airman retires after 21 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri Air National Guard
    139th Airlift Wing
    United States Air Force
    St. Joseph
    Rosecrans Air National Guard Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT