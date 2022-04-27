GULFPORT, Miss. (Apr. 27, 2022) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1, prep the crane block for removal from a 40 ton crane onboard Naval Construction Training Center Gulfport. NMCB 1 is conducting an intense homeport training plan to expand their ability to execute construction, humanitarian assistance, and theater operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean P. Rinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 10:56 Photo ID: 7168978 VIRIN: 220427-N-RH019-0009 Resolution: 3406x2270 Size: 5.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crane Recertification [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.