    DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week [Image 2 of 3]

    DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Photo by Jay Cope 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    220422-N-XF387-0014 FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (May 1, 2022) A tug pulls up next to the Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) to help direct it to the entrance for Port Everglades. The ship arrived to Fort Lauderdale Sunday, May 1 and will be in port through May 8 for Fleet Week Port Everglades. Fleet Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Liz Dunagan/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DDGs Lassen and Delbert Black Arrive to Fort Lauderdale for Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], by Jay Cope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

