    2022 Sullivan Cup [Image 8 of 9]

    2022 Sullivan Cup

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Spc. Devin Kiser from O Troop, 4th Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, packs his gear, following a layout as part of the Sullivan Cup Competition’s inprocessing day activities, at Fort Benning, Ga., April 25, 2022. The Sullivan Cup is a biennial competition held at Fort Benning, Ga., to rigorously test and evaluate the best tank crews from across the Armor Branch, the U.S. Marine Corps and international partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Reginald Harvey)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.01.2022 08:48
    VIRIN: 220425-A-AR378-1032
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Sullivan Cup [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Reginald Harvey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Bradley M2A3 infantry / M3A3 Cavalry Fighting Vehicle

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams

    TAGS

    Fort Benning
    Sullivan Cup
    Best Tank Crew
    Best Bradley Crew

