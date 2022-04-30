Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas

A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Galveston approaches a pleasure craft blown onto the southern jetty by the wind in Galveston, Texas, April 30, 2022. The four people aboard the pleasure craft jumped overboard and swam to a nearby good Samaritan's vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

