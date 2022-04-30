Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Galveston approaches a pleasure craft blown onto the southern jetty by the wind in Galveston, Texas, April 30, 2022. The four people aboard the pleasure craft jumped overboard and swam to a nearby good Samaritan's vessel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.30.2022 15:26
    Photo ID: 7168730
    VIRIN: 220430-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 480x360
    Size: 80.2 KB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas
    Coast Guard, good Samaritan assist 4 aboard vessel near Galveston, Texas

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sar
    uscg
    galveston
    jetty
    texas
    aground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT