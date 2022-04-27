2022 Spring Career Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Brazzell, 114th Security Forces fire team leader, gives an overview of the security forces field to students and parents during Spring Career Day April 27, 2022, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Career Day gives students and parents a chance to see what career fields are available in the South Dakota Air National Guard as well as the benefits of joining. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

