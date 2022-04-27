Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Spring Career Day [Image 6 of 12]

    2022 Spring Career Day

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Brazzell, 114th Security Forces fire team leader, gives an overview of the security forces field to students and parents during Spring Career Day April 27, 2022, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. Career Day gives students and parents a chance to see what career fields are available in the South Dakota Air National Guard as well as the benefits of joining. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Spring Career Day [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Career Day
    Recruiting
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard

