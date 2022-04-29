220429-N-GZ277-0086

Students and teachers are debriefed of their mission in the Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the Nimitz, during Discovery Park of America’s 2022 Military History and Armed Forces Symposium. Commander, Navy Recruiting Command is one command of the six U.S. military branches attending Discovery Park of America’s 2022 Military History and Armed Forces Symposium.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nicolas Lopez)

Date Taken: 04.29.2022 Location: UNION CITY, TN, US