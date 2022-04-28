Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SFS Obstacle Course photo layout

    SFS Obstacle Course photo layout

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Thompson 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    Pictured is a photo layout of Airmen from the 647th Security Forces Squadron taking part in an Air Assault Obstacle Course April 29, 2022 at East Range Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. This obstacle course presents an opportunity to build cohesion, as well as physical and mental toughness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob M. Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 21:01
    Photo ID: 7168236
    VIRIN: 220428-F-JB127-0014
    Resolution: 4956x3600
    Size: 9.7 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS Obstacle Course photo layout, by SrA Jacob Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usaf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT