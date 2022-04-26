Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nebraska training institute commandant transitions following historic command [Image 1 of 11]

    Nebraska training institute commandant transitions following historic command

    ASHLAND, NE, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Command Sgt. Maj. Dean Reicks (left) salutes the U.S. flag during a change of command ceremony at Camp Ashland, Nebraska, Apr. 26, 2022. Reicks, who served as the commandant for the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, 1st Battalion, 209th Regiment, Regional Training Institute for three years, officially transferred the position and responsibilities over to 1st Sgt. Andrew Siemek (right). During his tenure, Reicks executed more than 30 Army Basic Leader Course classes and graduated more than 5,500 total force noncommissioned officers from across 22 states, 21 Army Reserve commands and six active-duty stations. Siemek, deputy commandant, 1-209th RTI, will serve as the interim commandant through Fall 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:54
    Photo ID: 7166757
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-QR920-0025
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 14.84 MB
    Location: ASHLAND, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska training institute commandant transitions following historic command [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    209th Regional Training Institute
    Camp Ashland Training Site

