Nebraska training institute commandant transitions following historic command

Command Sgt. Maj. Dean Reicks (left) salutes the U.S. flag during a change of command ceremony at Camp Ashland, Nebraska, Apr. 26, 2022. Reicks, who served as the commandant for the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, 1st Battalion, 209th Regiment, Regional Training Institute for three years, officially transferred the position and responsibilities over to 1st Sgt. Andrew Siemek (right). During his tenure, Reicks executed more than 30 Army Basic Leader Course classes and graduated more than 5,500 total force noncommissioned officers from across 22 states, 21 Army Reserve commands and six active-duty stations. Siemek, deputy commandant, 1-209th RTI, will serve as the interim commandant through Fall 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022
Location: ASHLAND, NE, US