    JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 22 65th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5]

    JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 22 65th Anniversary

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) salutes during the 65th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Fleet Air Wing 22 at the JMSDF Omura air base April 29, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 22 65th Anniversary [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

