Thank You Civilians for your Service

Left to right, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque; Michael S. Amarosa, Deputy Garrison Commander; Detlev Litz, Equipment Operator; Heinz Dresleras, Assistant Fire Chief (both awarded for 45 Years of Service); Daniel Nagel and Michael Roehrig, Works Council. The Civilian Length of Service Awards ceremony took place at the Rheinlander Club in Baumholder, Germany, April 06, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

