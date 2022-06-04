Thank You Civilians for your Service

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Left to right, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque; Michael S. Amarosa, Deputy Garrison Commander; Detlev Litz, Equipment Operator; Heinz Dresleras, Assistant Fire Chief (both awarded for 45 Years of Service); Daniel Nagel and Michael Roehrig, Works Council. The Civilian Length of Service Awards ceremony took place at the Rheinlander Club in Baumholder, Germany, April 06, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
