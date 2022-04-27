Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America completes 8010 Chapter 13 fire drill [Image 5 of 15]

    USS America completes 8010 Chapter 13 fire drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 27, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) engage a simulated fire in a workshop aboard the ship during an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services firefighters onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, April 27. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

