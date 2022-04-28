Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220428-N-OX430-1308

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Gaither 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    CORONADO, Calif. (April 28, 2022) Cmdr. Blythe Blakistone salutes during a change of command ceremony for Naval Special Warfare Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1. Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which mans, trains, and equips West Coast-based SEAL Teams, is comprised of SEAL Teams 1, 3, 5 and 7 as well as Logistics Support Unit 1 and TCC-1. TCC-1 supports SEAL Teams, other special operations forces, and conventional forces worldwide by providing tactical communications in all environments and levels of conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:50
    Photo ID: 7166376
    VIRIN: 220428-N-OX430-1361
    Resolution: 2995x2467
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220428-N-OX430-1308, by PO1 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    change of command
    tacitical communication command 1

