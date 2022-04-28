220428-N-OX430-1308

CORONADO, Calif. (April 28, 2022) Cmdr. Blythe Blakistone salutes during a change of command ceremony for Naval Special Warfare Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1. Naval Special Warfare Group 1, which mans, trains, and equips West Coast-based SEAL Teams, is comprised of SEAL Teams 1, 3, 5 and 7 as well as Logistics Support Unit 1 and TCC-1. TCC-1 supports SEAL Teams, other special operations forces, and conventional forces worldwide by providing tactical communications in all environments and levels of conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gaither)

