    78th Training Division Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    78th Training Division Assumption of Command Ceremony

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Tommela Ware 

    220th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Christopher W. Cook listens intently to attendees in conclusion of the Assumption of Command Ceremony at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, IN on April 27, 2022

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 20:03
    Photo ID: 7166330
    VIRIN: 220427-A-QO902-101
    Resolution: 3721x3195
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Training Division Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Tommela Ware, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSUMPTION OF COMMAND
    MUSCATATUCK
    USAR
    78TH TRAINING DIVISION
    GUARDIAN RESPONSE 2022

