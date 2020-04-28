Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Fleet Hosts Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    4th Fleet Hosts Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

    04.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    MAYPORT, Fla. – (April 28, 2022) – Mr. Lewis Post, the son of Holocaust survivors, shares his parents’ stories of courage and survival when they were imprisoned in concentration camps during World War II, at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet headquarters, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

