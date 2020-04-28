4th Fleet Hosts Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony

220428-N-DB801-0053

MAYPORT, Fla. – (April 28, 2022) – Mr. Lewis Post, the son of Holocaust survivors, shares his parents’ stories of courage and survival when they were imprisoned in concentration camps during World War II, at a Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony at U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet headquarters, April 28, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

