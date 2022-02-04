SHARP Challenge and Education Center trains over 2,000 people since July

Sergeant 1st Class Maureen Martin, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator for CASCOM, facilitates a discussion with advanced individual training Soldiers from G Company, 244th Quartermaster Battalion, during Fort Lee’s SHARP Extravaganza on April 2. She asked students to share their thoughts about the contributing factors of sexual assault and what things they could do to prevent it from happening. (Photo by Patrick Buffett)

Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Location: FORT LEE, VA, US