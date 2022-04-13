71st EOD Team of the Year Competition

71st Ordnance Group hosts the Group Team of the Year (TOY) where 11 American and 3 foreign teams put their EOD skills to the test for a chance to compete at the All Army TOY at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 13, 2022. The 14 teams were assessed on 15 operations and associated tasks to provide EOD support to large-scale combat operations to eliminate and/or reduce explosive threats. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

