    71st EOD Team of the Year Competition [Image 6 of 11]

    71st EOD Team of the Year Competition

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar 

    71st Ordnance Group (EOD)

    71st Ordnance Group hosts the Group Team of the Year (TOY) where 11 American and 3 foreign teams put their EOD skills to the test for a chance to compete at the All Army TOY at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, April 13, 2022. The 14 teams were assessed on 15 operations and associated tasks to provide EOD support to large-scale combat operations to eliminate and/or reduce explosive threats. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Apolonia Gaspar)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:07
    Photo ID: 7165672
    VIRIN: 220413-A-DD152-492
    Resolution: 6409x4273
    Size: 11.09 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 71st EOD Team of the Year Competition [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Apolonia Gaspar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ordnance
    Competition
    EOD
    Team of the Year
    EOD tech
    20th CBRNE
    71st EOD

