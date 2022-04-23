Families view a cement truck during the Touch-A-Truck event at the General Stilwell Community Center, Ord Military Community, Calif., April 23.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 14:47
|Photo ID:
|7165670
|VIRIN:
|220428-A-IT218-021
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.74 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey Touch-A-Truck event honors military children [Image 7 of 7], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey Touch-A-Truck event honors military children
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT