220428-N-TL956-1074 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 28, 2022) Rear Adm. Sean R. Bailey, deputy commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), deputy commander, U.S. Fifth Fleet Manama, Bahrain, delivers remarks to graduates on stage to the audience of graduates during the 2022 NSA Bahrain Graduation Recognition Ceremony, hosted by University of Maryland Global Campus onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central’s mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Nicolas Mahone/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 13:35 Photo ID: 7165534 VIRIN: 220428-N-TL956-1074 Resolution: 4928x3264 Size: 6.85 MB Location: BH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 NSA Bahrain Graduation Recognition Ceremony Hosted by University of Maryland Global Campus [Image 4 of 4], by LT Nicolas Mahone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.