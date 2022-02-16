Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community leaders from Gillette learn about the Wyoming Guard [Image 5 of 10]

    Community leaders from Gillette learn about the Wyoming Guard

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Reisig talks about the facility to the Gillette Area Leadership group at the Army Aviation Support Facility at F.E. Warren AFB on Feb. 16, 2022, Cheyenne, Wyo. The Gillette leaders visited Wyoming Army and Air National Guard facilities to learn more about the Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:30
    Photo ID: 7165473
    VIRIN: 220216-Z-GK683-0054
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 47.68 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community leaders from Gillette learn about the Wyoming Guard [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Kristina Kranz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Wyoming National Guard
    soldiers
    military
    community leaders
    Gillette

