    Building 360 at Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 2]

    Building 360 at Rock Island Arsenal

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Paul Levesque 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Building 360 as it appeared in 1959 when it served as officers’ quarters. (Photo courtesy of ASC History Office.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 11:50
    Photo ID: 7165358
    VIRIN: 220428-D-ZF715-938
    Resolution: 2967x2426
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building 360 at Rock Island Arsenal [Image 2 of 2], by Paul Levesque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Building 360 at Rock Island Arsenal
    Building 360 at Rock Island Arsenal

    BUILDING 360 / QUARTERS 32-33

    History
    Rock Island Arsenal

