Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPS Research in Extreme Weather Prediction Prepares for Future Computing Capabilities

    NPS Research in Extreme Weather Prediction Prepares for Future Computing Capabilities

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Researchers in the NPS Department of Applied Mathematics are supporting an ambitious research effort to apply new approaches in high-fidelity computer modeling, including machine learning, that will take advantage of future computing capabilities and realize the potential for significant improvements in the accuracy of hurricane prediction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:37
    Photo ID: 7164140
    VIRIN: 220427-N-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 6000x2950
    Size: 6.53 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPS Research in Extreme Weather Prediction Prepares for Future Computing Capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hurricane
    weather
    NPS
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Office of Naval Research
    AI
    Applied Mathematics
    prediction
    Artificial Intelligence
    Naval Research Lab
    Machine Learning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT