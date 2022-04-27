Researchers in the NPS Department of Applied Mathematics are supporting an ambitious research effort to apply new approaches in high-fidelity computer modeling, including machine learning, that will take advantage of future computing capabilities and realize the potential for significant improvements in the accuracy of hurricane prediction.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 18:37
|Photo ID:
|7164140
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-ZZ999-0002
|Resolution:
|6000x2950
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NPS Research in Extreme Weather Prediction Prepares for Future Computing Capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT