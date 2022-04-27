Researchers in the NPS Department of Applied Mathematics are supporting an ambitious research effort to apply new approaches in high-fidelity computer modeling, including machine learning, that will take advantage of future computing capabilities and realize the potential for significant improvements in the accuracy of hurricane prediction.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:37 Photo ID: 7164140 VIRIN: 220427-N-ZZ999-0002 Resolution: 6000x2950 Size: 6.53 MB Location: MONTEREY, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS Research in Extreme Weather Prediction Prepares for Future Computing Capabilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.