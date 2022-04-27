NJROTC In-Servce training

220427-N-WF272-1044 JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. (April 27, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Austin Boone, a native of Vineland, N.J., an ROTC coordinator assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to an NJROTC instructor during a NJROTC in-service training and leadership symposium held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. During the symposium, Boone spoke about scholarships, commissioning programs, tests, and current recruiting practices to more than 80 certified NJROTC instructors from high schools ranging from Delaware to Maine. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites, with a combined goal to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

