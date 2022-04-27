Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220427-N-WF272-1044 JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. (April 27, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Austin Boone, a native of Vineland, N.J., an ROTC coordinator assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to an NJROTC instructor during a NJROTC in-service training and leadership symposium held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. During the symposium, Boone spoke about scholarships, commissioning programs, tests, and current recruiting practices to more than 80 certified NJROTC instructors from high schools ranging from Delaware to Maine. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites, with a combined goal to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 18:21
    VIRIN: 220427-N-WF272-1044
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Hometown: VINELAND, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC In-Servce training [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NJROTC
    Fort Dix
    "U.S. Navy
    training
    recruiting

