Twilight Tattoo 2022

3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers perform Twilight Tattoo for service member's friends and family, on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, Va., April 27, 2022. This performance is the final rehearsal of the hour-long pageant to showcase the rich history of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus)
