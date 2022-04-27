Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twilight Tattoo 2022

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Bacchusthomas 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Soldiers perform Twilight Tattoo for service member's friends and family, on Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall, Va., April 27, 2022. This performance is the final rehearsal of the hour-long pageant to showcase the rich history of the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Gabriel Bacchus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Twilight Tattoo 2022, by SPC Gabriel Bacchusthomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Twilight Tattoo

