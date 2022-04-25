Exhibit Highlights American Witnesses of the Holocaust

By April 1945, 17-year-old Lucjan Salzman had spent three years imprisoned in 10 different Nazi concentration camps across Europe. He was liberated in May 1945 from the Wobbelin camp in Germany by the 82nd Airborne Division.

