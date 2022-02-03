Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP [Image 1 of 2]

    Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    03.02.2022

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    SHARP and legal teams from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 164th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade discuss systems and processes as well as updates to the Army Sexual Harassment and Response Program. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 09:58
    Photo ID: 7162966
    VIRIN: 220302-A-DC982-001
    Resolution: 3363x1808
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP
    Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Monthly lunch and learn generates synergy for SHARP

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT