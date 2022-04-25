Retired Capt. John Arroyo was one of 19 Soldiers shot April 2, 2014, at Fort Hood, Texas. He took a bullet to the throat and lived to tell his story.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7162964
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-WU691-246
|Resolution:
|2100x2801
|Size:
|1002.96 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arroyo spreads message of ‘hope’ in face of despair [Image 2 of 2], by Angie Thorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arroyo spreads message of ‘hope’ in face of despair
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT