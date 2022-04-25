Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arroyo spreads message of ‘hope’ in face of despair [Image 2 of 2]

    Arroyo spreads message of ‘hope’ in face of despair

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Angie Thorne 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Retired Capt. John Arroyo was one of 19 Soldiers shot April 2, 2014, at Fort Hood, Texas. He took a bullet to the throat and lived to tell his story.

    Fort Hood shooting
    JRTC and Fort Polk
    National Prayer Breakfast guest speaker
    gun shot survivor
    neck wound

