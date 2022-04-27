Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IT specialist at LRC Ansbach says Army is in his genes, DNA

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Bill Rowan is the Information Technology specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Rowan was a military brat in his youth, and he also served for 7.5 years as an active-duty Soldier. For Rowan, the Army is a way of life. “It’s in my genes and in my DNA,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

