IT specialist at LRC Ansbach says Army is in his genes, DNA

Bill Rowan is the Information Technology specialist at Logistics Readiness Center Ansbach, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Rowan was a military brat in his youth, and he also served for 7.5 years as an active-duty Soldier. For Rowan, the Army is a way of life. “It’s in my genes and in my DNA,” he said. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

