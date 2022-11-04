Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bldg 20029 roof renovation Chièvres Air Base Belgium [Image 2 of 11]

    Bldg 20029 roof renovation Chièvres Air Base Belgium

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Contractors with Belgian construction firm “Toitures Bernard” screw freestanding roof sandwich panels together during renovation of Bldg 20029 on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 03:28
    Photo ID: 7162727
    VIRIN: 220411-A-HZ738-0013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.49 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bldg 20029 roof renovation Chièvres Air Base Belgium [Image 11 of 11], by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction
    Chièvres Air Base
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

