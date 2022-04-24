Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SELARM: Dedicated defense [Image 4 of 5]

    SELARM: Dedicated defense

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in the selective arming program (SELARM) during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The SELARM program assists the 8th Security Forces Squadron by arming base augmentees and individual units, who may then have dedicated support for specific facilities across Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 21:06
    Photo ID: 7162521
    VIRIN: 220424-F-PS661-1032
    Resolution: 4555x3466
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SELARM: Dedicated defense [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    SFS
    Security Forces
    SELARM

