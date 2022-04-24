SELARM: Dedicated defense

Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing participate in the selective arming program (SELARM) during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2022. The SELARM program assists the 8th Security Forces Squadron by arming base augmentees and individual units, who may then have dedicated support for specific facilities across Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gabrielle Spalding)

