    NEW: Virtual Career Workshops for Military Spouses

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    U.S. Department of Labor

    In order to provide a successful path to plan and prepare for job searches, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service created a new series of stand-alone virtual workshops that we call TEAMS – Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses.

