    NEW: Virtual Career Workshops for Military Spouses

    05.05.2021

    Story by Dana Kelly 

    U.S. Department of Labor

    By. Tim Winter

    What do you need to connect with meaningful employment? As we grappled with major changes in the workforce and the pandemic’s many challenges, that’s the question we asked military spouses who were transitioning with their service member from active duty last year.

    The answer: Better information on the job search and application process, from crafting a compelling resume to marketing themselves to negotiating salaries.

    In order to provide a successful path to plan and prepare for job searches, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service created a new series of stand-alone virtual workshops that we call TEAMS – Transition Employment Assistance for Military Spouses.

    Last fall we introduced the first four courses:

    Your Next Move

    Career Credentials

    Mastering Resume Essentials

    Marketing Me

    We’re excited to roll out five more this May, during Military Appreciation Month:

    Federal Hiring

    Interview Skills

    LinkedIn Profiles

    LinkedIn Job Search

    Salary Negotiations

    Participants can engage with the facilitators and get expert feedback, and we offer these live classes on a monthly basis across many time zones to meet the needs of military spouses stationed worldwide. Our goal is to provide current and relevant employment training, tools and resources for military spouses.

    More than 558 people have already attended the courses, and they’ve described them as “very helpful,” “eye opening” and “great.” Visit veterans.gov/milspouses/events today to learn more and register for upcoming workshops.

    Tim Winter is the director of the Transition Assistance Program in the department’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service. Follow VETS on Twitter at @VETS_DOL or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/dolvets/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

